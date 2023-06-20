Renal Special
Dry food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® RENAL SPECIAL IS SCIENTIFICALLY FORMULATED TO SUPPORT RENAL FUNCTION IN CASES OF CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE. Formulated with low phosphorus and a moderate level of highly digestible protein to support renal function, helping to improve quality of life. With an adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite. And a specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the dog’s appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.
Sizes available
2kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal Support
Formulated with low phosphorus and a moderate level of highly digestible protein to support renal function, helping to improve quality of life.
Adapted Energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Aromatic Choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the dog’s appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|54
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|41
|4/8
|4
|91
|1
|80
|7/8
|69
|6/8
|6
|124
|1+3/8
|109
|1+2/8
|94
|1
|8
|154
|1+6/8
|135
|1+4/8
|117
|1+2/8
|10
|182
|2
|160
|1+6/8
|138
|1+4/8
|15
|246
|2+6/8
|217
|2+3/8
|187
|2
|20
|305
|3+3/8
|269
|3
|232
|2+4/8
|25
|361
|4
|318
|3+4/8
|274
|3
|30
|414
|4+4/8
|364
|4
|315
|3+4/8
|35
|465
|5+1/8
|409
|4+4/8
|353
|3+7/8
|40
|514
|5+5/8
|452
|5
|390
|4+2/8
|45
|561
|6+1/8
|494
|5+3/8
|427
|4+5/8
|50
|607
|6+5/8
|534
|5+7/8
|462
|5+1/8
|55
|652
|7+1/8
|574
|6+2/8
|496
|5+4/8
|60
|696
|7+5/8
|613
|6+6/8
|529
|5+6/8
|70
|782
|8+5/8
|688
|7+4/8
|594
|6+4/8
|80
|864
|9+4/8
|760
|8+3/8
|657
|7+2/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
