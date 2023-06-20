Renal Special

Renal Special

Dry food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® RENAL SPECIAL IS SCIENTIFICALLY FORMULATED TO SUPPORT RENAL FUNCTION IN CASES OF CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE. Formulated with low phosphorus and a moderate level of highly digestible protein to support renal function, helping to improve quality of life. With an adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite. And a specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the dog’s appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.

Sizes available

2kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Renal Support

Formulated with low phosphorus and a moderate level of highly digestible protein to support renal function, helping to improve quality of life.

Adapted Energy

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.

Aromatic Choice

A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the dog’s appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

