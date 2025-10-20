HomeDogsProductsVet ProductsRenal Special
Renal Special
Renal Special

Renal Special

Wet Food For Dog

ROYAL CANIN® RENAL SPECIAL Adult is formulated to care for the kidney health of adult dogs under veterinary supervision, and this formula can help stimulate your dog’s appetite.

Read more

Sizes available

1 x 410 gg 410 x 1

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a Vet

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® RENAL SPECIAL Adult is a highly palatable wet dog food, specially formulated to care for the kidney health of adult dogs under veterinary supervision. This formula can help stimulate your dog’s appetite. - Energy-dense diet provides nutritional support in smaller portions, since dogs with kidney challenges can have decreased appetites - Contains a precise antioxidant complex, fatty acids from fish oil, low phosphorus, and targeted protein levels to help provide kidney support The soft dog food pâté can be mixed with RENAL SUPPORT diets to help find the right combination to appeal to your dog’s appetite.

Read more
product details accompanying image

BENEFITS

Renal support

Formulated with low phosphorus and a moderate level of highly digestible protein to support renal function, helping to improve quality of life.

Adapted energy

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.

Aromatic choice

A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the dog’s appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION