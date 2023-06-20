PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Renal Special loaf is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency, through its restricted levels of phosphorus and high-quality proteins. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Renal diets are recommended in cases of proteinuria, and once creatinine levels elevate past reference ranges in cases of nonproteinuric CKD, before inappetance develops. In case of food aversion, the dog can be switched to another renal option without transition. Renal diets may be continued for the dog’s lifetime. It is recommended that a full health check be performed every 6 months. Initially feed Renal Special for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency. Recommended in cases of: Azotemic Chronic Kidney Disease (IRIS stage 2 to stage 4), Chronic Kidney Disease with proteinuria (IRIS stage 1 to 4). Not recommended in cases of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

