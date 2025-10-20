Renal Special

Feeding Instructions

Renal diets are recommended as soon as creatinine goes out of reference range (from CKD late stage 2), before the disease further progresses, and before inappetence develops. In case of food aversion, the dog can be switched to another renal option without transition. Renal diets may be continued for the dog’s lifetime. It is recommended that a full health check be performed every 6 months. ROYAL CANIN® take pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. All information included was true and accurate at the time of publication.