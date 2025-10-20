Renal Special
Wet Food For Dog
ROYAL CANIN® RENAL SPECIAL Adult is formulated to care for the kidney health of adult dogs under veterinary supervision, and this formula can help stimulate your dog’s appetite.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® RENAL SPECIAL Adult is a highly palatable wet dog food, specially formulated to care for the kidney health of adult dogs under veterinary supervision. This formula can help stimulate your dog’s appetite. - Energy-dense diet provides nutritional support in smaller portions, since dogs with kidney challenges can have decreased appetites - Contains a precise antioxidant complex, fatty acids from fish oil, low phosphorus, and targeted protein levels to help provide kidney support The soft dog food pâté can be mixed with RENAL SUPPORT diets to help find the right combination to appeal to your dog’s appetite.
BENEFITS
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and a moderate level of highly digestible protein to support renal function, helping to improve quality of life.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Aromatic choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the dog’s appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|can(s)
|grams
|can(s)
|grams
|can(s)
|2
|125
|1/4
|110
|1/4
|95
|1/4
|4
|210
|2/4
|185
|2/4
|160
|2/4
|6
|285
|3/4
|251
|2/4
|217
|2/4
|8
|354
|3/4
|311
|3/4
|269
|3/4
|10
|418
|1
|368
|1
|318
|3/4
|15
|566
|1+2/4
|498
|1+1/4
|430
|1
|20
|703
|1+3/4
|618
|1+2/4
|534
|1+1/4
|25
|831
|2
|731
|1+3/4
|631
|1+2/4
|30
|953
|2+1/4
|838
|2
|724
|1+3/4
|35
|1069
|2+2/4
|941
|2+1/4
|813
|2
|40
|1182
|3
|1040
|2+2/4
|898
|2+1/4
|45
|1291
|3+1/4
|1136
|2+3/4
|981
|2+2/4
|50
|1397
|3+2/4
|1230
|3
|1062
|2+2/4
|55
|1501
|3+3/4
|1321
|3+1/4
|1141
|2+3/4
|60
|1602
|4
|1410
|3+2/4
|1218
|3
|70
|1798
|4+2/4
|1583
|3+3/4
|1367
|3+1/4
|80
|1988
|4+3/4
|1749
|4+1/4
|1511
|3+3/4