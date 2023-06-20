Satiety Weight Management
Wet food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Satiety is precisely formulated for safe and effective weight loss and successful long term weight management in dogs. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our
Sizes available
1 x 410g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Muscle mass maintenance
High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss.
Effective weight management
Helps provide safe weight loss and avoid weight regain.
Begging control
Nutritional concept that helps keep dogs satisfied between meals.
|Dogs' weight (mix feeding guidelines)
|Can - wet
|Start - dry (g)
|4 weeks after, if no weight loss acheived - dry (g)
|Maintenance after weight loss - dry (g)
|2kg
|1/4
|20
|14
|18
|4kg
|1/2
|27
|16
|23
|6kg
|1/2
|53
|39
|47
|8kg
|1/2
|77
|60
|70
|10kg
|1
|53
|32
|44
|15kg
|1
|105
|77
|94
|20kg
|1
|153
|118
|139
|25kg
|1
|199
|157
|182
|30kg
|1
|242
|193
|222
|40kg
|1
|322
|263
|299
|50kg
|1
|399
|328
|370
|60kg
|1
|471
|390
|438
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Satiety is precisely formulated for safe and effective weight loss and successful long term weight management in dogs. The satietogenic effect of the specific fibre blend reduces the consumption of food and decreases undesirable begging behaviours. This promotes weight loss and long term weight management. Recommeded for weight loss and maintenance after weight loss in case of: Overweight/Obesity, Hyperlipidemia with overweight/obesity, Stabilsed Diabetes Mellitus with overweight/obesity. Not recommeded in case of: Growth, gestation, lactation, dogs with a history of constipation in response to a high fibre diet. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months. Individual target weight is determined and then feeding amount established. The recommended daily intake is based on the pet’s ideal weight. The starting ration may need to be adjusted during follow-up visits, based on each individual’s response and the rate of weight loss. An objective of losing 1-3% body weight per week is generally achievable over the first 3 months, and of 0.5-2% afterwards.