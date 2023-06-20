Sensitivity Control Chicken with Rice

Wet food for Dog

Sizes available

1 x 410g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Selected Protein

A limited number of protein sources helps reduce the risk of food allergies.

EPA/DHA & Skin Barrier

Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and healthy skin. Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier.

Digestive Security

Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Sensitivity Control is a scientifically formulated diet with selected proteins for the management of food intolerance, food allery and gastrointestinal sensitivity. Recommended for cases of: Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/or gastro-intestinal signs: Diagnosis: food elimination trial- management, Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD) + chronic pruritus, Chronic diarrhoea. Not recommended in case of: Pregnancy, Lactation and Pancreatitis. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

