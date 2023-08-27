When should you wean your puppy?
Weaning a puppy is transitioning your puppy from relying solely on nursing from their mother to being independent and eating solid food. Weaning is one of the key development stages in a puppy's life that usually begins around three to five weeks. This is the ideal time to start to wean them to a nutritionally complete puppy food that meets the dietary demands of their rapidly growing bodies.
Generally, puppies adopted from breeders or shelters are weaned, but always check before you bring them home. If you've had a litter of pups join your household or found yourself with an orphaned puppy, the weaning process will be in your hands. Don't panic though, we have everything you need to know to help you successfully wean a puppy.
Your puppy's changing nutritional needs
Your puppy will grow rapidly. Most puppies will double their birth weight in their first seven or eight days! This rapid growth during puppyhood requires two times the energy of an adult dog of the same size.
At first, mother's milk supplies all the essential antibodies and nutrients to support a puppy's growth, warmth, and immunity. As they wean from their mother, puppies require adequate calcium, phosphorus and protein levels. A nutritionally complete puppy food helps ensure they are receiving all the nutrients they need to grow into happy healthy adults.
Newborn puppies
Newborn puppies are pretty helpless. They can't see and must rely on scent and touch to find their mother. They'll spend most of their time sleeping. In addition, their digestive and immune systems are undeveloped at this stage. Their mother's milk gives them some immunity protection and provides all their early nutrient needs.
Puppies at 2 weeks
Your puppy's eyes will open in approximately two weeks and both eyes may not open simultaneously. After their eyes are completely open, they will be more alert, figure out standing, and move clumsily around their environment. By three weeks, they may try to climb out of their box to follow their mother.
Puppies at 3 weeks
Around the three to four-week mark, your puppy will achieve another milestone. Their milk or baby teeth will emerge. Those sharp little teeth can make nursing uncomfortable for their mother, and she may start pushing them away. They may also show an interest in her food.
Puppies at 4 weeks
At three to four weeks, puppies can walk, run, and play clumsily. Once they show interest in their mum's food, weaning can start. As important as socialisation is with other puppies or dogs, socialisation with humans is also essential when puppies are very young. However, the mother dog may get stressed when you handle her puppies. Watch her cues and respect her boundaries while she adjusts to sharing them.
Puppy weaning guide
Most puppies will show interest in their mother's food once they are motoring around enough to explore their surroundings. Her milk production will drop, and their lactose digestion capacity will decrease slowly. This is when weaning begins for your puppy. Weaning will be complete around eight to ten weeks of age when the puppies are eating dry or wet food regularly and stop looking at their mother to nurse.
1. Is it time to wean?
Start the weaning process by offering a warm-soupy mash of kibble or wet food and a puppy milk substitute. The food should be formulated for a puppy's growth. Mashing the food into a smooth soupy texture allows the puppies to learn to lap up the mixture as they learn the difference between sucking, licking, and chewing.
2. Help your puppy eat
At first, offer the mash to the puppies individually by dipping your finger into it and touching the pup's mouth for them to taste it. Clean hands only, of course. The hope is they will lick it off. They may try to suck your finger, which is expected as they learn to eat. Keep offering it this way until they figure out how to lick it up.
3. Don’t force it
When a new food is introduced, not all puppies will eagerly take to the new form of eating. If this is the case with your puppy, be patient and continue to use the finger-to-the-mouth method of feeding until puppy is comfortable licking the mash off your finger. Eventually, the example of the other littermates' eating will encourage progression to the bowl.
4. Mash can work
The mother will increase her time away from puppies in weeks five to seven. You can begin making the mash with less puppy milk substitute or water (still breaking up the kibble) until it can stay whole. Keep the mash soft until the puppies are eating it well. Eventually, you can transition them from moistened food to dry kibble.
How often should you feed your puppy?
Regular weight checks can help determine if you are over or under-feeding your puppy. They can't regulate their food intake, so you must do it for them.
Underfed pups risk poor skeletal integrity and body functions, possibly leading to health issues later. On the other hand, puppy overfeeding can lead to obesity, which puts undue pressure on growing bones and joints. Obesity also leads to other health issues.
Your veterinarian can suggest the correct amount of food intake for your puppy. The label on the food will also have suggestions for portion control, which of course, differ by size and breed. For example, a Toy Poodle will eat much less than a Boxer and the Boxer would be malnourished and underfed if given the Toy Poodle's portion size. Their nutritional needs will vary as well.
Puppy feeding schedule
When your pup becomes an adult, two daily feedings will provide the calories and nutrients needed for optimum health. Small and toy breeds reach adulthood at seven to nine months; large and giant breeds won't stop growing until 15-24 months and should remain on puppy food until then.
Weaning tips you’ll want to know
- Weaning is transitioning puppies from nursing to eating solid food. The puppy must move from sucking to licking and chewing; not all puppies learn it quickly. Be patient and talk to your vet if unsure about your puppy's weaning progress.
- Most breeds begin the weaning process around four to five weeks. If your litter or puppy is growing and gaining weight well and their mother is content feeding them, don't panic. Weaning will happen when she's ready or they are. You can wean orphaned puppies at around three weeks if necessary.
- Weaning is complete when puppies eat solid food regularly and do not look to their mother for nursing.
- Mash dry kibble or wet food well and add puppy milk replacement for a watery consistency. After a few days, you can replace the milk with water. You can dilute the mash as weaning progresses until the puppy can transition to whole soft kibble, wet food, or dry kibble that is age and size appropriate.
- Introducing the watery mash to each puppy individually may be easier as they learn to eat.
- Introduce the mash by dipping your finger and touching the pup's mouth to taste it. Do this until the puppy is licking the mash off your finger. Puppies can graduate to a bowl when they have mastered the art of licking the food up.
- Use heavy shallow bowls. Puppies are clumsy and messy but should not submerge if they fall into their food dish.
- se multiple bowls for larger litters so each can get their fair share. When puppies eat well, offer them separate bowls to avoid competition.
- To avoid overfeeding, feed little and often (following label or vet amount suggestions, of course)
- Expect a mess! Puppies will climb into their bowls, exploring as they discover their food and figure out what to do with it. When their mother returns, she will clean them up and finish the bowl for them.
- The first few feedings may work better if it's the first meal of the day when puppies have gone longer without eating and are hungry.
- If you notice your puppy shaking after a meal, don't panic. Body temperature alters after meals; a puppy may shake as the food digests. Always check with your veterinarian if you are concerned
Whether your dog has had a litter or you find yourself with a newborn puppy needing your care, weaning is essential but not tricky. Consult your vet, watch your puppy, and follow the guidelines to transition them from nursing to independent eating.
