When should you wean your puppy?

Weaning a puppy is transitioning your puppy from relying solely on nursing from their mother to being independent and eating solid food. Weaning is one of the key development stages in a puppy's life that usually begins around three to five weeks. This is the ideal time to start to wean them to a nutritionally complete puppy food that meets the dietary demands of their rapidly growing bodies.

Generally, puppies adopted from breeders or shelters are weaned, but always check before you bring them home. If you've had a litter of pups join your household or found yourself with an orphaned puppy, the weaning process will be in your hands. Don't panic though, we have everything you need to know to help you successfully wean a puppy.