Lose Weight, Improve Life

Royal Canin CMI & R&D estimation – based on available data – Belgium, France, China, USA, Japan, UK, Australia, Brazil.
German, A. J., Holden, S. L., Wiseman-Orr, M. L., Reid, J., Nolan, A. M., Biourge, V., ... & Scott, E. M. (2012). Quality of life is reduced in obese dogs but improves after successful weight loss. The Veterinary Journal, 192(3), 428-434.
Ward E. US Pet obesity rates plateau and nutritional confusion grows. Available at: static1.squarespace.com/static/597c71d3e58c621d06830e3f/t/5c86da47c83025a824d387ae/1552341575308/2018+APOP+Survey+Press+Release.pdf.
Impellizeri JA, Tetrick MA, Muir P. 2000. Effect of weight reduction on clinical signs of lameness in dogs with hip osteoarthritis. Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association 216: 1089–1091.
Marshall, W. G., Bockstahler, B. A., Hulse, D. A., & Carmichael, S. (2009). A review of osteoarthritis and obesity: current understanding of the relationship and benefit of obesity treatment and prevention in the dog. Veterinary and Comparative Orthopaedics and Traumatology, 22(05), 339-345.
Marshall WG, Hazewinkel HAW, Mullen D, De Meyer G, Baert K, Carmichael S. 2010. The effect of weight loss on lameness in obese dogs with osteoarthritis. Veterinary Research Communications 34: 241–253.
Flanagan, J., Bissot, T., Hours, M. A., Moreno, B., Feugier, A., & German, A. J. (2017). Success of a weight loss plan for overweight dogs: The results of an international weight loss study. PLoS One, 12(9), e0184199.
Flanagan, J., Bissot, T., Hours, M. A., Moreno, B., & German, A. J. (2018). An international multi-centre cohort study of weight loss in overweight cats: Differences in outcome in different geographical locations. Plos one, 13(7), e0200414.
Bomberg, E., Birch, L., Endenburg, N., German, A. J., Neilson, J., Seligman, H., ... & Day, M. J. (2017). The financial costs, behaviour and psychology of obesity: a one health analysis. Journal of comparative pathology, 156(4), 310-325.
Personalized weight management programme
In addition to selecting the right diet, your veterinarian can also support you further through a personalized weight management programme which accompanies you over time through the weight loss process and after by:
German, A. J., Holden, S. L., Wiseman-Orr, M. L., Reid, J., Nolan, A. M., Biourge, V., ... & Scott, E. M. (2012). Quality of life is reduced in obese dogs but improves after successful weight loss. The Veterinary Journal, 192(3), 428-434.
Ward E. US Pet obesity rates plateau and nutritional confusion grows. Available at: static1.squarespace.com/static/597c71d3e58c621d06830e3f/t/5c86da47c83025a824d387ae/1552341575308/2018+APOP+Survey+Press+Release.pdf.
Impellizeri JA, Tetrick MA, Muir P. 2000. Effect of weight reduction on clinical signs of lameness in dogs with hip osteoarthritis. Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association 216: 1089–1091.
Marshall, W. G., Bockstahler, B. A., Hulse, D. A., & Carmichael, S. (2009). A review of osteoarthritis and obesity: current understanding of the relationship and benefit of obesity treatment and prevention in the dog. Veterinary and Comparative Orthopaedics and Traumatology, 22(05), 339-345.
Marshall WG, Hazewinkel HAW, Mullen D, De Meyer G, Baert K, Carmichael S. 2010. The effect of weight loss on lameness in obese dogs with osteoarthritis. Veterinary Research Communications 34: 241–253.
Flanagan, J., Bissot, T., Hours, M. A., Moreno, B., Feugier, A., & German, A. J. (2017). Success of a weight loss plan for overweight dogs: The results of an international weight loss study. PLoS One, 12(9), e0184199.
Flanagan, J., Bissot, T., Hours, M. A., Moreno, B., & German, A. J. (2018). An international multi-centre cohort study of weight loss in overweight cats: Differences in outcome in different geographical locations. Plos one, 13(7), e0200414.
Bomberg, E., Birch, L., Endenburg, N., German, A. J., Neilson, J., Seligman, H., ... & Day, M. J. (2017). The financial costs, behaviour and psychology of obesity: a one health analysis. Journal of comparative pathology, 156(4), 310-325.
Lose Weight, Improve Life
More than 40% of cats and dogs worldwide are overweight. And despite being very common, the excess weight is unfortunately not always easy to recognize. However, being overweight is reversible and you can play a part in helping your cat or dog regain their healthy weight, which can result in many benefits:
-Reduced risk of developing certain diseases
-Weight loss in dogs with osteoarthritis can improve their clinical signs
-Improved vitality and activity levels
-Fewer healthcare costs
Maintaining a healthy weight can help your pet have a long, healthy life. The great news is that there is support to accompany you through the weight loss process. Speak to your veterinarian today about ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management and the weight management programme tailored to your pet’s needs so that you can help your pet lose weight and improve their life.
So how to get your pet back to a healthy weight?
First and foremost, selecting the right nutritional solution with your veterinarian is essential.
ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is a precisely complete and balanced nutritious diet that is specially formulated to help support healthy weight reduction and its maintenance in overweight adult cats and dogs. In just 2 to 4 weeks, you will notice your cat or dog being more energetic, playful, and interactive.
ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management provides:
High level of natural fibre helps to keep cats and dogs satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 82% of cats and 83% of dogs during weight loss.
It’s a simple solution to support effective weight loss that leads to clinically proven results: when tested during a Royal Canin study, an impressive 97% of cats and dogs lost weight in just 3 months of eating ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management.
High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.