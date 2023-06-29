LEGAL NOTICE – ROYAL CANIN AUSTRALIA

The platform accessible at [https://www.royalcanin.com/au] (the "Platform") is published by:

ROYAL CANIN Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 88 092 020 178) (hereinafter "Royal Canin"), having its office at Level 23, 727 Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000.

Contacts:

Telephone: 1300 657 021

Email: [email protected]

The director of publication is:

Mr Matthew Foster General Manager, Royal Canin Australia Pty. Ltd.

The Platform is hosted by:

Mars, Incorporated; located at 800 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840, USA; telephone number: 916.445.1254.