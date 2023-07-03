we-never-compromise-on-quality

We never compromise on quality.

We never compromise on the precision of our formulas

We know from science and observation that each cat and dog have different needs which is why our nutrition is precisely tailored down to the gram in over 700 nutritional offers and why we will continue to create ever-more individualised products and services.

Cat and dog eating in a bowl

We never compromise on the nutrients your cat or dog needs

Quality nutrients create quality health outcomes. We conduct more than 1,500,000 in-depth analyses each year on the nutrients we use to guarantee optimum quality, safety and nutritional value of our products.

Kibble nutrients for cats and dogs

We never compromise on the sourcing of our ingredients

When possible, our ingredients are locally sourced. We are committed to lowering our carbon footprint through responsible ingredient selection and regenerative agriculture practices, all while providing cats and dogs with nutrition of the highest quality.

Sourcing of responsible ingredients for pets

We never compromise on the expertise of our partners

Our international teams of scientists are collaborating with a world-class multi-disciplinary team of veterinarians, veterinary nutritionists, and advisors to help maximise the efficacy of our nutrition.

Veterinarian expert for cats and dogs nutrition

We never compromise on our commitment to mutuality

We will never squeeze our suppliers in search of lower costs because we place a higher value on quality ingredients and nutrients that have the power to transform the health of every cat and dog.

Process of quality ingredients and nutrients of Royal Canin products

Why your cat or dog’s diet is so important

The individual health of every cat and dog is as unique as they are. A tailored diet contains the exact level of natural antioxidants, vitamins, fibre, prebiotics, and minerals they need.
Puppy feeding
Kitten feeding
Dog feeding
Cat feeding
Royal Canin white bowl with scale and two product packages

What diet should I choose?

In just a few minutes, find a nutritionally complete diet tailored to the precise needs of your puppy or kitten.
Find the right food

Royal Canin store

Kitten

Indoor 27

Light Weight Care

British Shorthair Adult

Committed to quality and food safety

Over the last five decades Royal Canin have put nutritional quality and product safety at the heart of our operations worldwide. This attention to the very smallest details helps us deliver the most precise and effective health nutrition for pets.
Learn more

Royal Canin’s nutritional approach

All our products are researched and developed not by trends in human nutrition or preferences of the pet owner, but through innovative nutritional science and the observation of cats and dogs.
Learn more

Our commitment to quality and palatability is unwavering, so if your cat or dog isn’t 100% satisfied, we’ll give you your money back.