Tailored health nutrition has a fundamental role to play in maintaining the health and beauty of American Shorthair cats. Food provides energy to help with vital functions and a complete nutritional formula for cats should contain an adapted balance of nutrients. Feeding them in this way will offer a diet that’s neither deficient nor excessive, both of which could have adverse effects on your cat’s health. Clean, fresh water should be available at all times to support good urinary regularity. Cats are also naturally adapted to eating small servings - between 7 and 10 times a day. Giving them the recommended daily ration of kibble once a day will let the cat regulate their own consumption; ironically, when they have only one or two servings a day, their weight increases more than a cat who eats on demand.The following recommendations are for healthy animals. If your cat has health problems, please consult your veterinarian who will prescribe an exclusively veterinary diet.



Growth is an essential stage in the kitten’s life: it is a time of big changes, discoveries, and new encounters. An American Shorthair kitten’s requirements, in terms of energy, protein, minerals and vitamins, are much greater than those of an adult cat. They need energy and nutrients to maintain their body, but also to grow and build it. A kitten’s growth can be divided into two phases:



Construction

From birth to 4 months

Weaning is the transition a kitten makes from liquid - or maternal milk - to solid food. This period naturally corresponds to the time when they cut their milk teeth, at 3 to 6 weeks old. At this stage, kittens are not yet able to crunch, so a soft meal (rehydrated kibble or an adapted wet food) helps facilitate the transition between liquids and solids.



Between 4 and 12 weeks after birth

the natural immunity a kitten receives from

the mother’s colostrum - or first milk - decreases while the kitten’s immune

system gradually develops. This critical time, called the immunity gap,

requires a complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E, to help support their

natural defences. Kittens go through an intense and

particularly delicate period of growth during which they’re prone to digestive

upset. Their diet at this time should not only be rich in energy to meet their increasing

growth needs but should also contain highly digestible protein to cater to

their digestive system that’s still maturing. Prebiotics, such as

fructo-oligosaccharides, can also support their digestive health by helping to

balance intestinal flora. The result? Good stool quality, all around.The kitten’s food should contain omega 3

fatty acids - EPA-DHA - which helps support the proper neuro-cerebral

development.

Consolidation and Harmonisation: from 4 months to 12 months