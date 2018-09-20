Dogs, just like humans, can suffer from dandruff. However, due to the amount of hair they have, dandruff can become a much more irritating condition for dogs than for us. It can even be an indicator of a bigger, underlying condition.

What is dandruff in dogs?

Dandruff occurs in dogs when the sebaceous glands – those responsible for producing the oils which protect and nourish the skin – start to overproduce. The excess oil can irritate the skin and lead to flakiness and skin being shed in greater quantities than normal.

What are the symptoms of dog dandruff?

You’ll notice your dog’s skin looks dry and possibly irritated or inflamed. There will be white specks hooked on their coat, which may come off on their bedding or on your clothes. Depending on the severity of the dandruff and the cause, you may also notice scabs, general hair loss, irregular bald patches, and some scratching or itching.

Dog dandruff often appears in puppies, with medium and long-haired breeds at particular risk.