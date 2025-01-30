A REWARDING WAY TO LEARN
Royal Canin Training Treats are the perfect balance of flavor and nutrition, helping you reinforce positive behaviors while supporting your dog's brain health.
WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF GIVING TRAINING TREATS?
Royal Canin Training Treats are specially crafted to make every reward meaningful while supporting your dog's overall well-being.
- Each treat contains less than 3 calories, ideal for frequent training sessions without overfeeding
- Enriched with DHA, Vitamins C & E to promote learning, focus, and mental sharpness
- Perfect for puppies (6+ months), adults, and seniors, adapting to their needs as they grow
FAQ
The daily number of Training Treats you can give your dog depends on their size and weight. Check the feeding guidelines on our packs to discover the right amount for your pet.
You can start to reward your puppy with our Training Treats as soon as they’re six months old. Training Treats are a fantastic way of deepening your bond and should help send your puppy to the top of the training class.
If your dog has a health issue, we recommend having a chat with your veterinarian before using our Training Treats.
Our Training Treats are low calorie and formulated with DHA and vitamins C & E to support healthy brain function. Training Treats are a complimentary feed, so you shouldn’t give more than the maximum recommended in the feeding guide. If giving treats, we recommend that you adjust your pet’s main meal feeding ration to avoid overfeeding.
If your dog has food allergies, consult with your veterinarian before introducing Training Treats to their diet.
Our Training Treats are suitable for dogs of all sizes from six months old.
To keep our Training Treats as tasty as possible, follow the storage instructions on the pack.
WHY CHOOSING ROYAL CANIN FOR YOUR PET?
For over 55 years, Royal Canin has been scientifically observing dogs and cats to gain a richer understanding of their health needs, ensuring precise nutrition for every stage of their lives.