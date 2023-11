* We advise against leaving pets alone for long periods of time. Community can prevent emotional discomfort and destructive behavior. Talk to your vet for recommendations. Pets are different, even within the same breed. This snapshot of this breed's specs only gives you an indication. In order for a pet to achieve good behavior and be happy, we recommend that you train and socialize it, while also looking after the animal's basic needs, both socially and behaviorally. Pets should never be left unattended with a child. Contact your breeder or vet for further advice. Most pets are social and prefer company. However, they can be taught to cope with loneliness from an early age. Seek advice from your vet or dog trainer for help with this.