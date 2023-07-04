All you need to know about the breed

Sweetness and light, the Persian is a downright delightful cat. Super soft fur, big lion paws and the merest “eek” of a meow makes them one attractive feline. The breed is overtly calm, and not one to enjoy change of any sort, they are domestic sorts in every way, shape and form.

An ancient breed, the history of the Persian cat is one that has stood the test of time. They hail from Persia (go figure), now Iran, and since the 1500s have seen their popularity spread across the globe. At present, there are more than 200 Persian varieties worldwide.

The breed is hugely popular in France, their regal appearance making a parfait accompaniment to sophisticated French culture.

As flocculent as the Persian cat may be, they don’t enjoy being fussed over and don’t, at times, like to be hugged. It may be hard to keep your paws off them, but they are an independent sort and will cuddle on their own terms. Docile and pretty easygoing, Persians are usually fine being left at home while you’re out tending to their kingdom.