Maine Coon adult sitting in black and white on a white background
Different Breeds. Different Nutrition.

Tailored nutrition for pure-breed cats

At Royal Canin, we believe that every cat is unique. We study breed-specific traits and work with a network of nutrition and veterinary experts to create precise formulas made just for your purebred cat. From facial and jaw structure to skin and coat type, we consider every detail so your cat can be her most magnificent self.

Featured dry products

Maine Coon Adult

Maine Coon Adult

Persian Adult

Persian Adult

British Shorthair Adult

British Shorthair Adult

Ragdoll Adult

Ragdoll Adult

Featured wet products

British Shorthair

British Shorthair

Maine Coon

Maine Coon

Persian

Persian

Discover breeds

Explore our in-depth guides on more than 50 cat breeds.
View all cat breeds
Bengal kitten and adult sitting in black and white on a white background
pure-breed-cats
Maine Coon adult sitting in black and white on a white background

Health advice for your cat

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.

Learn more