There has been much discussion about the position of American Akitas as a separate breed. Nowadays, the F.C.I. recognises the Akita Inu as a Japanese breed and the American Akita as a breed in the U.S.A.
About the American Akita

Friendly, alert, responsive, dignified, docile and courageous: these are the adjectives that best describe American Akitas. This powerful companion is lauded for its innate guarding instincts and socialisation from a very early age is strongly recommended. They are relatively distrustful of people they do not know and a little bit dominant in relations with other dogs.

They're quiet, but have great presence, exuding confidence in all circumstances. Their head is said to resemble a bear’s, specifically a polar bear’s, but there are actually many more similarities between the two species.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: United States

Size category: Large

Avg life expectancy: 10-15 years

Even-tempered / Friendly / Alert / Obedient / Calm

Key facts

  • Makes a great guard dog
  • Requires outdoor space
  • Requires moderate grooming

