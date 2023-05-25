Giant Schauzer

Giant Schnauzers have become known as big, strong dogs, stocky rather than slim, with wiry hair. Effective alert and guard dogs, these elegant animals naturally command a great deal of respect.

Their well developed senses, natural intelligence and suitability to training make them very good companions, athletes and workers. This is especially true when you put their strength, stamina and speed in the mix.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)