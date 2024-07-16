The Chartreux gets on well with other cats, dogs and children. This breed doesn’t need continual attention, but they are very content to be beside their owner. They will follow their owners everywhere in the house, but remain quite distant.

They are a very discreet cat. The Chartreux like to climb and have a reputation for being great hunters – these aspects of their personality may be directly connected to their earlier role as predators.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)