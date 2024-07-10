Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2 working days

RagaMuffin

RagaMuffins are loving, trusting cats who can easily be led away from home. As such they are best suited to life indoors.
Ragamuffin adult black and white

About the Ragamuffin

RagaMuffins are striking cats, whether the colour is solid, tabby and white, tortoiseshell or mink. They will happily live with large families, couples, elderly or single owners and make excellent, loving companions.

Affectionate and playful, these sweet-natured cats are gentle with children and get along well with other animals in the home, making them a perfect family pet. Their calm and loving temperament means they are patient with boisterous play.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)

Breed specifics

Country: United States
Coat: Medium coat
Size category: Large
Loving / Affectionate / Playful / Calm

Key facts

Best suited to indoor life
Needs moderate grooming
Patient with children and other animals
Sacred Birman kitten sitting down in black and white

A healthy start to life

Kittenhood is a time of huge physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your kitten with the best start in life so they develop into strong, healthy cats.

Learn more
Siberian adult sitting in black and white on a white background

Health advice for your cat

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page