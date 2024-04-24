All you need to know about the breed



With their extravagant fur coats, wide round eyes, fluffy ears and impressive brush-like tails, Siberian cats are true Russian beauties. But if you’re expecting an icy temperament to match their icy Siberian origins, you’re in for a bit of a shock. These wonderful cats are big softies who just want to be close to their chosen humans – they will literally follow you around the house and snuggle up on your lap, offering themselves up as a sort of feline hot water bottle.

Siberian cats will even ‘talk’ to you. Siberians communicate with their humans through sweet little chirps and harrumphs as well as the more conventional purrs and miaows.

Gregarious Siberians get on well with other animals and children too. They are playful and athletic by nature and that may sometimes translate into energetic leaps onto the furniture or frenzied batting at the cursor on your computer. However, these cats also have a calm, placid side. No wonder the Siberian breed is sometimes put to use as a therapy cat.