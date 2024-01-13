PRODUCT DETAILS

Cats often spend large parts of its day self-grooming and can therefore swallow large quantities of hair. This ingested hair can become compacted in the digestive tract, resulting in the formation of hairballs which are then either regurgitated or eliminated through its faeces. Hairballs can cause discomfort and soreness through stomach aches and regurgitation, as well as digestive health problems - including the loss of nutrition through regurgitated hairballs. ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care is composed of a specific blend of dietary fibres, including psyllium (rich in mucilage) and insoluble fibres to help naturally stimulate a healthy intestinal transit. As a result, hair swallowed daily can be eliminated in its faeces rather than building up in the stomach and being regurgitated. ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care contains a precise combination of nutrients with a high protein content and a high fat content to ensure that a healthy level of nutrients is maintained effectively. This product is also formulated with an accurate balance of minerals to help maintain the health of your adult cat's urinary system. ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care has been proven to eliminate twice as much excess hair in a cat's body after just 14 days of feeding. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care is also available as wet food in delicious gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

