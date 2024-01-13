PRODUCT DETAILS

Maintaining an ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of your cat's overall health. That's why an ideal weight - as well as muscle and bone strength maintenance - is essential to maintaining long-term bone and joint strength. Keeping your cat feeling full is the key to stopping its attempts to overeat. Overweight cats often try to maintain the level of fullness they're used to from a higher calorie intake. That's why it's important for it to have a diet with a lower calorie intake that also provides the same level of palatability and satisfaction. ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps your cat maintain a healthy body condition. It contains a special blend of fibres (including psyllium) to increase the volume of food in the stomach in order to support the feeling of fullness - naturally reducing spontaneous eating. ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care is enriched with L-Carnitine to maintain a healthy fat metabolism. It contains a very high protein content and a low fat content; the perfect ratio for maintaining muscle mass whilst limiting weight gain to support a healthy weight in conjunction with an appropriate mealtime routine and regular exercise - in accordance with your cat's breed size. Over 90% of slightly overweight cats, fed with ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care dry formula achieved a healthier weight in 8 weeks*. It's also been formulated with a balance of specific minerals that help maintain the health of an adult cat's urinary system. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

