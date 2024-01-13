Subscribe and Save 5% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Sterilised 37

Dry food for cats

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for neutered cats (from 1 to 7 years old).

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

After neutering energy requirements of cats decrease. STERILISED 37 helps limit the risk of excess weight gain thanks to a moderate level of fat and adequate daily rations.

URINARY HEALTH

Neutered cats have an increased risk of developing urinary stones. STERILISED 37 helps support a healthy urinary system by providing an adequate mineral balance.

HIGH PROTEIN CONTENT

After neutering cats tend to put on weight. STERILISED 37 helps maintain muscle mass thanks to a high protein content.

Enriched with L-carnitine

L-carnitine is involved in fat metabolism.

PRODUCT DETAILS

After your cat has been neutered, a change of diet may be required to ensure that the nutrients it consumes are supporting its somewhat altered energy needs. ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 37 is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your neutered adult cat in mind in order to support the continuation of good health. After sterilisation, your adult cat's energy requirements will have decreased and your cat will no longer be able to effectively self-adjust its metabolism. That's why it's important to ensure that the new diet you choose helps to support these changes in your cat. ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 37 contains a moderate level of fat when served in adequate daily rations - this helps your cat to maintain an ideal bodyweight after sterilisation. ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 37 food also contains a carefully-considered balance of minerals that help to support and maintain a healthy urinary system for your cat. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 37 is enriched with L-Carnitine - which converts fatty acids into energy and has a positive effect on your cat's metabolism. While the increased protein content in this food helps to maintain your cat's healthy muscle mass. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 37 is also available as wet food in either delicious gravy or succulent jelly. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 37, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

