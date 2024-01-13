Subscribe and Save 5% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Dry food for cats

Complete feed for cats - Over 12 months old.

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Energy balance

Formula specifically designed to meet the energy and nutrient needs of intact adult cats.

Antioxidant complex

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

Urinary health

Supports a healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Adult ROYAL CANIN® Adult is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help support the optimal weight of intact cats that have not been neutered. Energy balance: This formula is specially designed with a balanced energy content in order to meet the specific energy requirements and nutritional needs of intact adult cats like yours. Antioxidant complex ROYAL CANIN® Adult is enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals. Urinary health: This diet also supports a healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance. Important to note: Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities: To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Adult can be mixed with ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Maintenance cat thin slices in gravy. Mixed feeding gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite.

product details accompanying image

