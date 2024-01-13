PRODUCT DETAILS

If your cat is susceptible to digestive sensitivities, a complete and balanced diet that contains specific nutrients may help to support healthy digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is specifically formulated to support the nutritional needs of cats with digestive sensitivities. This dry food product is available in either 2kg or 4kg bags. This formula contains high quality nutrients and an optimal balance of fibres to support healthy digestive transit. Prebiotics are also included and help to encourage a good balance of microflora in your cat's intestines. This helps to support a healthy digestive environment. ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal formula is highly palatable, even to cats with a decreased appetite. ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is formulated with a high energy content. This helps to reduce the volume of each meal, which decreases the intestinal load and makes digestion easier for your cat. If your cat is overweight or prone to weight gain, consider offering them ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie that contains all of the benefits of their counterpart, just with fewer calories. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is also available as wet food in gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow the on-pack feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal, they are getting a complete and balanced diet.

Read more