Airedale Terrier
About the Airedale Terrier
Airedales are always alert, not aggressive, robust and not easily frightened. This is an active, muscular dog who has keen expressions and a very friendly nature.
The Airedale Terrier is known to be one of the world’s most versatile dog breeds and has made a name for themselves as hunters, athletes and companions. They are frequently used as police dogs in some countries.
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years
Lively / Enthusiastic / Agile / Confident / Friendly / Intelligent / Alert
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
Needs a lot of training
Requires outdoor space
