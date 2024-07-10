Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Alaskan Malamute

Alaskan Malamutes are devoted companions, playful when encouraged, but generally calm in adulthood.
About the Alaskan Malamute

Alaskan Malamutes belong to one of the oldest Arctic herding breeds. They are powerful, solidly built dogs with a deep chest and strong, muscular body. Their broad head features triangular ears, pricked when they are attentive.

Alaskan Malamutes are herding dogs that have not been bred for speed, but for strength and staying power. They like to share their affection with the whole family, without attaching themselves to one particular person.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: United States
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Loving / Friendly / Sociable / Loyal / Playful

Key facts

Needs an experienced owner
Requires moderate grooming
Requires outdoor space

