Strong, athletic and courageous, the American Staffordshire Terrier is ideally suited to obedience and agility training. The American Staffordshire Terrier is a very affectionate, people orientated breed that loves nothing more than to spend time with their human companion.

This fun-loving dog has grown from an ancient Pit Bull Terrier ancestry into a much more gentle family dog that gets along well with other pets, children and adults alike.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)