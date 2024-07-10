Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

American Staffordshire Terrier

American Staffordshire Terriers make excellent guardians due to their intelligence and loyalty.
American Staffordshire Terrier black and white

About the American Staffordshire Terrier

Strong, athletic and courageous, the American Staffordshire Terrier is ideally suited to obedience and agility training. The American Staffordshire Terrier is a very affectionate, people orientated breed that loves nothing more than to spend time with their human companion.

This fun-loving dog has grown from an ancient Pit Bull Terrier ancestry into a much more gentle family dog that gets along well with other pets, children and adults alike.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: United States
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Agile / Enthusiastic / Lively

Key facts

Needs a lot of training
Makes a great guard dog
Needs a lot of physical and mental exercise

Like & share this page