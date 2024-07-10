Brittany Spaniel
Few French breeds are held in such high regard around the world as the Brittany Spaniel.
About the Brittany Spaniel
Brittany Spaniels are on the whole compact and well set, yet elegant. These are attentive dogs with a lively look and an intelligent expression.
Brittany Spaniels have all the qualities of the pointer family: remarkable tracking, gait, nose, range, spontaneity, pointing duration and retrieving, as well as a natural aptitude for training.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-13 years
Adaptable / Sociable / Intelligent / Loving / Even-tempered / Lively
Key facts
Makes a great family dog
Needs little training
Needs a lot of physical and mental exercise
