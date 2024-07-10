Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Brittany Spaniel

Few French breeds are held in such high regard around the world as the Brittany Spaniel.
About the Brittany Spaniel

Brittany Spaniels are on the whole compact and well set, yet elegant. These are attentive dogs with a lively look and an intelligent expression.

Brittany Spaniels have all the qualities of the pointer family: remarkable tracking, gait, nose, range, spontaneity, pointing duration and retrieving, as well as a natural aptitude for training.

Breed specifics

Country: France
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-13 years
Adaptable / Sociable / Intelligent / Loving / Even-tempered / Lively

Key facts

Makes a great family dog
Needs little training
Needs a lot of physical and mental exercise

