Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

English Setter

English Setters are peak performance dogs.
English Setter adult in black and white
    MaleFemale
    HeightHeight
    65 - 69 cm61 - 65 cm
    WeightWeight
    29 - 36 kg20 - 25 kg
    Life stages
    Breed origins illustration

    Origins of the breed

    English Setters were developed as the Setting Spaniel as early as the 14th century by hunters that needed a pointer for game birds. Selection for this breed really got going in the 19th century thanks to the efforts of two men.

    Edward Laverack is considered to be the father of the breed, while Richard Purcell Llewellin specialised in a separate line known as the Llewellin Setter.

    .

    .

    .

    .

    .

    Schillerstövare adult black and white

    Schillerstövare

    Picardy Shepherd adult black and white

    Picardy Shepherd

    Welsh Springer Spaniel adult black and white

    Welsh Springer Spaniel

    Polish Hunting Dog

    Italian Coarsehaired Hound adult black and white

    Italian Coarsehaired Hound

    Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever adult black and white

    Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever

      Like & share this page