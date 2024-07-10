English Setter
English Setters are peak performance dogs.
|Male
|Female
|Height
|Height
|65 - 69 cm
|61 - 65 cm
|Weight
|Weight
|29 - 36 kg
|20 - 25 kg
|Life stages
Origins of the breed
English Setters were developed as the Setting Spaniel as early as the 14th century by hunters that needed a pointer for game birds. Selection for this breed really got going in the 19th century thanks to the efforts of two men.
Edward Laverack is considered to be the father of the breed, while Richard Purcell Llewellin specialised in a separate line known as the Llewellin Setter.
