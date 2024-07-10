All you need to know about the breed



Often depicted in films and in the media as an aggressive or dangerous dog, the personality of the Rottweiler couldn’t be more different in real life. While it’s true that they are strong, powerful and can be trained to tackle a criminal if required, they are generally big softies at heart. With the right guidance from an experienced owner, they are docile, respectful and very gentle dogs who will soon become a devoted companion.

Naturally protective of their clan, Rottweilers form very strong bonds with their human families. But, as existing owners will attest, they have a great sense of playfulness too. They enjoy snuggling up with their preferred humans and will even try to sit on your lap if you let them.

One of the oldest breeds in the world, the history of the Rottweiler dates back to Roman times when they were used for herding cattle. Today, as well as being a much-loved family pet, the Rottweiler’s powerful, bulky frame and innate intelligence means they are often utilised as guard dogs. Always tuned in to what is going on around them, they respond well to working situations.

As well as being a popular choice for the police, they are often seen at the side of security guards, and are used as search-and-rescue dogs, too. Undoubtedly, this has added to their reputation.

With their statuesque size, the Rottweiler certainly makes a formidable sight. Large, muscular and energetic, they are also very beautiful animals. Sporting a smooth dark coat, peppered with flecks of rust, they have expressive, dark-brown eyes and a powerful, waggy tail.

One other thing to bear in mind with the Rottweiler is that they do need plenty of exercise. Ideally, they should have a minimum of two hours physical activity every day. Yes, at least two hours. But as long as they get this, along with the right training and socialisation, they are sure to become an integral member of your family pack.