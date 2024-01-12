Health needs your attention
No one knows your dog quite like you do. Your close bond means you notice the smallest changes in their behaviour and appearance before anyone else ever would. It's these tiny details that gives you a unique insight into your dog's health.
The science of nutrition
The Royal Canin Care Range has been created by vets and nutritionists. It uses the highest quality, most nutrient rich ingredients to help some of the most common canine sensitivities. Whether that's omega fatty acids from fish and vegetable oils to aid coat health or prebiotics to support good gut flora and digestive health, each formula has been specifically proven to deliver fast effective results.
The Canine Care Nutrition Range
A range of advanced nutritional formulas to help to to support minor health and wellbeing sensitivities.
Sensitive skin
Care for your dog with high-quality nutrients that help care for your dog's sensitive skin.
Joint care
Support your dog's bones and joints with a nutritional formula that will keep them supple.
Digestive care
Go easy on your dog's gut with this unique nutritional formula that's balanced for intestinal comfort ans better absorption.
Weight management
Help your dog stay healthy with high-quality nutrients designed to help limit weight gain.
Dental care
Support your dog's teeth with advanced kibbles designed to keep their teeth and gums healthy.
Join Royal Canin
Register for a Royal Canin account to get access to exclusive offers, tailored advice for your pet and to join our loyalty program.