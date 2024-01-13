Cocker Spaniel Puppy

PRODUCT DETAILS

For your Cocker puppy, growth is an essential life stage - it's the time of new encounters and physical changes. That's why it's essential to make sure your puppy has a complete and balanced diet right from the start. During this key growth phase, your puppy's immune system develops gradually. Suitable for puppies up to 12 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Puppy contains a complex of antioxidants - including vitamin E - to help support your puppy's natural defences. The Cocker's soft coat and sensitive skin require regular care and food that provides nutrients to help enhance healthy skin and a beautiful coat. ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Puppy's formula contains a variety of nutrients that help to support your puppy's skin's 'barrier' roll and maintain the health of your puppy's skin. Enriched with EPA, DHA, vitamin A, and borage oil, ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Puppy also helps to nourish your puppy's coat. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Puppy contains a combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P) and prebiotics (FOS) to support your puppy's digestive health and help to maintain a good balance of intestinal flora - this contributes to maintaining your dog's healthy quality of stool. Additionally, the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Puppy is tailor-made to cater to the needs of the Cocker breed. The formula helps to reduce tartar formation, thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelators. Supporting your dog's oral hygiene while it's still a puppy helps to set it up for healthy teeth and gums as it grows into its adult years. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your puppy's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your puppy eats ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Puppy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

