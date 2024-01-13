Dachshund Loaf

PRODUCT DETAILS

The Dachshund is a friendly, intelligent, loyal breed that is widely renowned as the ideal family dog. These low-lying dogs have very long bodies that remain compact and very muscular. They carry their heads very boldly, usually with an expression of alertness. Despite their short legs, Dachshunds are very active and agile. That's why adult Dachshunds need a diet that provides the nutrients required to meet the energy needs of this particular breed, to help maintain their healthy levels of activity. Suitable for Dachshunds over 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund in Loaf is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind to help benefit its overall good health and wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund in Loaf is also specifically designed to contribute to the maintenance of your Dachshund's muscle tone. The optimal nutrition found in ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund in Loaf also helps to support joint and bone health. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund in Loaf is formulated with a specially adapted texture to increase palatability. This means that this particular formula helps to satisfy your dog's appetite - even if it has a tendency for fussiness! To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund in Loaf is also available as dry food, with tasty and crunchy kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund in Loaf, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

Read more