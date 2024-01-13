PRODUCT DETAILS

Widely recognised as the largest dog breed in the world, the Great Dane combines pride, power and poise into one very big package! Because each breed has its own unique set of needs, your dog will benefit from a diet that's specifically designed for its breed. Suitable for Great Danes aged 24 months old and over, ROYAL CANIN® Great Dane Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Great Dane Adult also contributes to supporting digestive health. This is thanks to the inclusion of highly digestible L.I.P. proteins and a selection of specific fibres that help to limit intestinal fermentation and support a good balance of intestinal flora. With its imposing stature and very long growth period, the Great Dane demands a great deal from its joints. ROYAL CANIN® Great Dane Adult contains an adapted amount of calcium, phosphorus and other specific nutrients (such as EPA & DHA) to help support healthy joints and strong bones. What's more, with a body that typically consists of approximately 80% muscle mass, the Great Dane has energy needs that are (on average) 50% higher than other dogs in its class. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Great Dane Adult contains an adequate energy content to meet the high energy needs of this breed, without overloading its stomach. However, it is important to divide the daily ration into at least two meals in order to help maintain good digestive function. To further support this, the size and shape of the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Great Dane Adult is tailor-made exclusively for the Great Dane breed. Apart from being highly palatable, this formula also helps to reduce the rate of food intake and encourages chewing before swallowing. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Great Dane Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

