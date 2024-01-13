Jack Russell Adult

PRODUCT DETAILS

The Jack Russell Terrier is an active, athletic breed with a lithe, medium-length body and a big personality. Each breed has different needs, which is why the food you choose for your dog is important. The right diet can significantly contribute to the maintenance of a variety of health factors. Suitable for Jack Russell Terriers aged 10 months old and over, ROYAL CANIN® Jack Russell Terrier Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. A shiny coat and a healthy skin are a reflection of your dog's general health - and making sure the skin provides an effective barrier is essential when you consider the Jack Russell's active lifestyle. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Jack Russell Terrier Adult helps to support a healthy skin barrier function with a specific complex of nutrients. It also contains the omega 3 fatty acids EPA & DHA as well as borage oil, to help nourish your dog's skin and healthy coat. The Jack Russell Terrier is known for its lively temperament, which is why this formula also contributes to maintaining muscle mass and supporting physical activity. This is thanks to an adapted protein content - enriched with a complex of antioxidants to help maintain vitality. ROYAL CANIN® Jack Russell Terrier Adult's formula also helps to support your dog's dental hygiene by helping to slow down tartar formation thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelators. What's more, the kibble's shape, size, and texture are each adapted to the specific palatability preferences of the Jack Russell Terrier breed. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Jack Russell Terrier Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

