Because each breed has its own unique needs, it's important that your Pug's diet contains nutrients that help to support its specific requirements for optimal health. Suitable for dogs over 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Pug Adult is specially formulated with all the unique nutritional needs of your adult Pug in mind. The Pug's short hair really shows off its folded skin, particularly around the face. Because the Pug's skin is folded, and the folds can become warm and retain unwanted humidity, it's important that your dog's diet helps to support the health of its skin. ROYAL CANIN® Pug Adult's exclusive formula helps to support the skin's barrier role, as well as overall skin health - thanks mainly to the inclusion of omega-3 fatty acids known as EPA and DHA. The Pug breed is certainly a lot of dog in a small space! They have a compact form and a thick-set, square-like shape. In order to maintain your Pug's muscle mass and definition, it needs gentle exercise in small doses. Your Pug's physical appearance can also benefit from a diet that contains particular nutrients. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Pug Adult contains a balance of nutrients that not only help to support your Pug's muscle tone, but that also help to maintain an ideal weight. What's more, the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Pug Adult is tailor-made exclusively for the Pug breed. Pugs have very specific features: a large head and a body with short, square muscles. Its jaws and very thick lips can make it difficult for it to pick up its food; Pugs also have a tendency to swallow their food without chewing it first. The shape and size of the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Pug Adult is specifically designed to make it easier for your Pug to pick up. Its properties also encourage your dog to chew it before swallowing. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Pug Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

