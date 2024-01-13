PRODUCT DETAILS

Each breed has its own unique needs and requirements, which is why the food you choose for your Shih Tzu is so important. Different nutrients contribute towards the support of different aspects of your dog's health. Suitable for dogs over 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult Shih Tzu in mind. The Shih Tzu's bountiful coat of long, dense hair is doubtlessly one of this breed's major traits. In addition to regular grooming, your dog's diet can play a role in helping to support the health of your dog's coat. ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult contains a specific combination of nutrients that help to maintain your dog's skin health - which in turn positively affects the health of its coat. This formula includes the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, as well as an enrichment of borage oil; these fatty acids play a large role in helping to nourish your dog's skin and coat. ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult's adapted nutritional solution also contributes towards maintaining your dog's dental hygiene. Thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelators, this formula supports optimal dental healthy by helping to slow down the formation and build-up of tartar formation. ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult helps to maintain the health of your dog's digestive function by contributing to a reduced faecal volume - and what's more, it also helps to reduce the smell! The Shih Tzu is a brachycephalic breed; this means that its face is broader than it is long. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult is tailor-made exclusively for this breed. Its shape and size are specially designed to make it easier for your dog to pick up. Additionally, the kibble encourages your dog to chew it properly before swallowing. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

