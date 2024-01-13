Adult Skin & Coat Supplement 240g

Suitable for adult dogs, ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat Adult Chews are formulated by veterinarians and approved by dogs. These supplements feature a science-driven blend of ingredients backed by over 50 years of research and observation in canine nutrition. ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat Adult Dog Chew supplements are designed to help maintain healthy skin and a glossy coat. These chews contain Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids to nourish the skin and coat, along with zinc and GLA to support the skin’s barrier function. Additionally, a blend of vitamins is included to promote healthy skin cell turnover. Don’t just take our word for it. When tested, 86% of owners reported satisfaction with ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat Adult Chews after just 2 months of use.* Our chewable supplements are designed to complement any diet within the ROYAL CANIN® range designed for healthy pets. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guidelines and give your dog no more than the recommended number of pieces per day. *Royal Canin internal study in 105 healthy adult dogs with mild and punctual skin and coat sensitivities.