Dental Small Dog

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Dental Small Dogs ROYAL CANIN® Dental Small Dogs is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help support and manage oral hygiene in small breed dogs. Tartar control This formula helps to reduce the formation and build-up of tartar. Brushing effect The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Dental Small Dogs is specially designed to create a brushing effect. The shape and size of the kibble support grasping of the food, as well as tooth penetration into it. This helps to create a brushing effect, which helps in reducing the accumulation of plaque and tartar. Urinary health This diet also supports a healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.

Read more