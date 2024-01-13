PRODUCT DETAILS

For dogs with digestive sensitivities, a diet that provides certain nutrients can help to support digestive health. Although it's not always easy to identify the cause of your dog's digestive upset, signs to watch for can include diarrhoea, constipation, vomiting, and loss of appetite. ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Loaf is exclusively developed to support the nutritional needs of dogs with digestive sensitivities. In order to reduce the volume of each of your dog's meals, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Loaf Has a high energy density, providing all the right nutrients in a smaller meal, helping to reduce the load on your dog's intestines and making digestion easier. Thanks to an optimal balance of fibres, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Loaf helps to support healthy intestinal transit for good digestion. Prebiotics are also included and help to promote a good balance of beneficial bacteria in your dog's gut. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Loaf is highly palatable and, to cater to each dog's individual preferences, there is also a dry version available. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow the on-pack feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Loaf, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

