Royal Canin Gastrointestinal High Fibre Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal High Fibre is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s digestive health in cases of gastrointestinal sensitivities. This fibre rich diet is formulated with an optimal blend of fibres to help both regulate and support intestinal transit. Despite the high fibre content, this diet is formulated to provide maintenance energy levels. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mixed feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal High Fibre is also available as wet food with a soft, loaf-like texture.* *Subject to product availability

