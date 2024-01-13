Subscribe and Save 5% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Low Fat Dry Food for Small Dogs

Dry food for dogs

Complete dietetic feed for adult small dogs

Sizes available

1.5kg

3.5kg

8kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Digestive Support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and transit.

Fibre Balance

Limited fibre content to allow provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.

Low Fat

For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat-restricted diet.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s digestive health in cases of gastrointestinal sensitivities. This diet is tailor-made to support the nutritional requirements of dogs that require a fat restricted diet. This diet’s limited fibre content helps to maintain your dog’s energy levels, despite the restricted fat content. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mixed feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat Small Dog can be mixed fed with Gastrointestinal Low Fat wet food, which is a soft, loaf-like texture.* *Subject to product availability

