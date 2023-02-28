Managing and Treating Cat Urinary Health Problems

FLUTD, also known as feline lower urinary tract disease, can affect any cat at any point during their life. Signs can range from changes in the frequency that they use the litter box to hearing your cat cry out when peeing. The sooner you receive a proper diagnosis from a veterinarian, the sooner you can get your cat onto the necessary treatment to support their urinary tract.

How to Support Your Cat with Bladder Issues

If your veterinarian has diagnosed your cat with a urinary health issue or FLUTD they may recommend several management options to support your cat. If your cat doesn't currently have a urinary condition your veterinarian may also recommend proactive measures.

Management options may include medications, nutrition, modification of the home environment, or even surgery. Your veterinarian will discuss which options are most suitable for your cat's condition, and may also recommend proactive measures to monitor and support your cat's urinary health in the future.

Protect Against Cat Dehydration by Increasing Water Intake

Proper hydration is essential to general health, as well as urinary health. While it may be tricky to continuously watch your cat and make sure they're drinking enough, there are some steps you can take to help avoid cat dehydration. Read our article to learn more about how to help your cat stay hydrated throughout the day.
How to De-stress Your Cat

A common cause of bladder and urinary health problems for cats is stress. If you think your cat is stressed, it could result from their surroundings at home. Environmental enrichment involves making your house as comfortable as possible for your cat. By creating a home environment that allows the expression of normal feline behaviors, while limiting competition for resources, you can help your cat relax, and hopefully eliminate any causes of stress.
Medication for Your Cat's Bladder

Depending on the urinary issue that is diagnosed, a veterinarian may recommend a course of medication. There are a variety of medications that may be useful in the management of FLUTD, depending on the underlying cause, and these may include pain relievers, muscle relaxers, or even antibiotics.

Usually, a veterinarian will recommend medical intervention alongside other management options depending on the cat.

Cat Food for a Healthy Bladder

A veterinarian may advise a change in nutrition to support against crystal or stone formation in the bladder. Urinary specific diets should also contain all the nutrients needed to support general health. Nutritional changes to your cat's diet may also be recommended as a proactive measure if suitable. Learn more about how nutrition can support your cat.
Royal Canin Urinary Products

If your cat has been diagnosed with a urinary issue, ask your veterinarian if any Royal Canin products are suitable to support their health.

