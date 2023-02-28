If your veterinarian has diagnosed your cat with a urinary health issue or FLUTD they may recommend several management options to support your cat. If your cat doesn't currently have a urinary condition your veterinarian may also recommend proactive measures.

Management options may include medications, nutrition, modification of the home environment, or even surgery. Your veterinarian will discuss which options are most suitable for your cat's condition, and may also recommend proactive measures to monitor and support your cat's urinary health in the future.