Cat Food and Nutrition for a Healthy Bladder
Many cats struggle with the litter tray throughout their lifetime. To help with bladder concerns, veterinarians will often recommend lifestyle changes, not only to treat the current illness but also to proactively manage urinary health as your cat grows.
Let's learn a bit more about how diet can affect bladder and urinary health in your cat.
Best Cat Food for Urinary Health
If your cat has been diagnosed with a urinary health concern by a veterinarian, they may recommend a change to their diet. A tailored urinary diet will a contain carefully balanced blend of minerals and nutrients to keep your cat (and their bladder) in top condition.
Learn more about diets that support urinary health.
Changing Your Cat's Diet Safely
If your vet recommends a change in diet, knowing how to change your cat's food is just as important as understanding you need to do so.
Any sudden changes to what your cat eats can have an impact on their digestive and urinary health - if you don't take the time to do it correctly. Some cat foods, for example, may contain too much calcium, phosphorus or magnesium - all minerals that can contribute to the build-up of urinary stones.
Learn how to safely and gradually change your cat's diet in just 7 days using our simple guide.
Hydration for Your Cat's Healthy Bladder
Along with proper nutrition, hydration is a great way to help maintain your cat's health. Drinking more water promotes more urine production, which means your cat will pee more often. And, every time your cat empties its bladder, it is not just eliminating urine, but also any debris or bacteria that could cause an issue with their urinary health.
Read our tips on how to help keep your cat hydrated below.
Royal Canin Urinary Diets
If your veterinarian has recommended a change in diet to support your cat's urinary health, ask if any Royal Canin products are suitable.
