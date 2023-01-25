Tailored nutrition for mature and aging cats
Providing your aging cats' dietary needs
As cats' nutritional needs evolve with age, Royal Canin’s Aging Cat Food is expertly developed for senior cats, aged 7 and above, to ensure they’re getting the required essential nutrients to support their changing health, appetite and energy levels. Our aging cat food formulas are enriched with precise nutrients to help support specific aspects of your cat’s health as they age such as joint health, healthy weight or to help maintain a healthy digestion.
Support Healthy Aging
Many cats begin to show physical signs of aging between 7 and 10 years of age. Aging often means decreased energy, difficulty walking, and loss of appetite. Older cats also have a greater chance of developing various medical conditions. Your vet may recommend a diet to help support healthy aging.