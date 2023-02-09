Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are sporting, affectionate and absolutely fearless.
About the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Their cheerful, friendly nature, and lack of aggression has made these dogs very popular since the end of the last millennium.
Active, gracious and well-balanced, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels have a particularly gentle expression, with big dark eyes that exude intelligent curiosity.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 10-14 years
Lively / Loving / Confident / Friendly / Even-tempered
Avg life expectancy: 10-14 years
Lively / Loving / Confident / Friendly / Even-tempered
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Garden not essential
Makes a great family dog
Garden not essential
Makes a great family dog
Like & share this page