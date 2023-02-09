Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are sporting, affectionate and absolutely fearless.
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel adult in black and white

About the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Their cheerful, friendly nature, and lack of aggression has made these dogs very popular since the end of the last millennium.

Active, gracious and well-balanced, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels have a particularly gentle expression, with big dark eyes that exude intelligent curiosity.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 10-14 years
Lively / Loving / Confident / Friendly / Even-tempered

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming
Garden not essential
Makes a great family dog

