French Bulldogs are a typical small-sized molosser breed with a lot of muscle, a compact build and solid bones. They are powerful, but affectionate dogs with large ears that give them an alert and curious expression. They are outgoing, cheerful, playful, athletic, and, above all, affectionate with people of all ages.

The first breed club was formed in Paris in 1880 and the first registration of a French Bulldog was five years later. The breed was first officially recognized in France in 1898.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)