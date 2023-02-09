French Bulldog
The French Bulldog's physique and happy disposition earned them a place in high society among the artistic community of Paris in the 1800s and from then on, they thrived.
About the French Bulldog
French Bulldogs are a typical small-sized molosser breed with a lot of muscle, a compact build and solid bones. They are powerful, but affectionate dogs with large ears that give them an alert and curious expression. They are outgoing, cheerful, playful, athletic, and, above all, affectionate with people of all ages.
The first breed club was formed in Paris in 1880 and the first registration of a French Bulldog was five years later. The breed was first officially recognized in France in 1898.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: France
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years
Sociable / Lively / Playful / Enthusiastic
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years
Sociable / Lively / Playful / Enthusiastic
Key facts
Needs moderate training
Garden not essential
Requires minimal grooming
Garden not essential
Requires minimal grooming
Like & share this page