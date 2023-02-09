Miniature Schnauzer
While they may be the smallest in the Schnauzer family, they are confident, sociable, and determined, which helps explain why they have become the world’s favorite Schnauzers.
About the Miniature Schnauzer
A Schnauzer through and through, with the temperament and behavior of a small dog. Intelligence, endurance, and vigilance make Miniature Schnauzers great family dogs, patient with children and other animals in the home.
Their adaptable nature means that they will easily settle into any new family and are perfectly suited to life in a flat.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Determined / Intelligent / Confident / Alert / Even-tempered
Key facts
Makes a great family dog
Makes a great guard dog
Garden not essential
