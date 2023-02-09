Shiba

In Japanese, "Shiba" refers to something small, so the breed's name literally translates to small dog in their native country.
black and white shiba adult standing

About the Shiba

Shibas are loyal, alert, attentive dogs who alternate between periods of calm and increased activity. They are independent, but nevertheless make very good family dogs.

Their natural habitat was the mountainous region facing the Sea of Japan, where they were used to hunt small game and birds. As such, Shibas have strong prey drives.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: Japan
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Lively / Loving / Loyal / Alert

Key facts

Makes a great family dog
Needs a lot of training
Requires moderate grooming

Like & share this page