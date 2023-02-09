Shiba
In Japanese, "Shiba" refers to something small, so the breed's name literally translates to small dog in their native country.
About the Shiba
Shibas are loyal, alert, attentive dogs who alternate between periods of calm and increased activity. They are independent, but nevertheless make very good family dogs.
Their natural habitat was the mountainous region facing the Sea of Japan, where they were used to hunt small game and birds. As such, Shibas have strong prey drives.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: Japan
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Lively / Loving / Loyal / Alert
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Lively / Loving / Loyal / Alert
Key facts
Makes a great family dog
Needs a lot of training
Requires moderate grooming
Needs a lot of training
Requires moderate grooming
Like & share this page