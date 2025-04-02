Skin and coat care for dogs
This nutritional formula feeds your dog's skin and coat from the inside to help your dog look better, but more importantly, feel great too.
A shinier coat in just 30 days
Your dog’s rich, silky coat shows they are well-nourished and in great health. Nourish their beautiful coat from the inside out. Our Coat Care dry dog food has been proven to give a shinier coat in just 30 days.*
*73% of owners report a shinier coat. Royal Canin internal study, 2018
The nutrition of skin and coat care
This formula is crafted to support your dog's overall health as well as their coat. It's enriched with the omega-3 and -6 essential fatty acids, and amino acids which nourish both the skin and the coat. This diet is also formulated with an optimal level of tyrosine to intensify the beautiful coat color.
Our Coat Care Range
Coat care tips
In conjunction with Coat Care nutrition, a few hints and tips to help keep your dog's coat in good health.
Brushing
Brushing your dog removes skin-irritating dust and dirt from their coat and helps them shed smoothly. Long-haired dogs usually need brushing every day, and it's especially important to remove dead hairs and detangle their coat. If your dog has a short coat, occasional brushing is probably enough unless recommended otherwise by your veterinarian.
Grooming
Different types of dogs have different types of coats. Therefore it's important that you use grooming products and shampoo suitable for your dog's coat type. Your vet or groomer will be able to offer advice.
Skin Health
If your dog's having issues with its coat, it's important to check your dog's skin. Excessive scaling, dryness, red marks, redness around scratches, and of course, parasites are your cue to call the vet.